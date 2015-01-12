© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What is Satire?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
In the wake of the murders at Charlie Hebdo, the world has been talking about satire. What is its value? Why do extremists feel so threatened by it? We sit down with two people who can speak at length about what satire is, what it can do, and more:

  • Elaine Miller, a Pittsford resident who collects and studies political cartoons
  • William Alden, a local cartoonist

 

