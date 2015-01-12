Connections: Poverty in Rochester

A new report from the Rochester Area Community Foundation outlines the impact of poverty on Rochester. The details are troubling:



Rochester’s poverty rate continues to rise;

The childhood poverty rate ranks highest among comparable cities and is now the only city where more than half of the children live in poverty; and

Rochester now has the highest rate of extreme poverty.

We dive deeper into this report with Ann Johnson from ACT Rochester, and the report's author, Ed Doherty.



