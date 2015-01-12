© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Poverty in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 12, 2015 at 4:22 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A new report from the Rochester Area Community Foundation outlines the impact of poverty on Rochester. The details are troubling:

  • Rochester’s poverty rate continues to rise;
  • The childhood poverty rate ranks highest among comparable cities and is now the only city where more than half of the children live in poverty; and
  • Rochester now has the highest rate of extreme poverty.

We dive deeper into this report with Ann Johnson from ACT Rochester, and the report's author, Ed Doherty.

 

Tags

Arts & Lifelow-incomepoverty1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson