Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Poverty in Rochester
A new report from the Rochester Area Community Foundation outlines the impact of poverty on Rochester. The details are troubling:
- Rochester’s poverty rate continues to rise;
- The childhood poverty rate ranks highest among comparable cities and is now the only city where more than half of the children live in poverty; and
- Rochester now has the highest rate of extreme poverty.
We dive deeper into this report with Ann Johnson from ACT Rochester, and the report's author, Ed Doherty.