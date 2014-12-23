© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Parents Who Choose City Schools

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 23, 2014
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Rochester city school district parents are punching back after the urban-suburban controversy in Spencerport. A faux letter has gone viral in which a Rochester parent claims to not want suburban kids and all their problems coming in to the city. Our panel of parents will explain why they choose to send their kids to city schools when they could easily go elsewhere. With us are:

  • Sarah Cassetta
  • Meghan Delehanty
  • Lori Brice

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson