Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Reviewing Wednesday's Casino and Fracking Decisions
We open with a conversation with James Wilmot, principal officer on the Lago Resort and Casino project that was selected to move forward by a state commission.
Then we’ll turn our attention to fracking and the future of energy. We have two guests affected by the state's decision to not allow fracking:
- Suzanne Hunt, president of Hunt Green LLC, whose family owns Hunt Country Vineyards on Keuka Lake
- David Smith, landowner who supported fracking