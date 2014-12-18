© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Reviewing Wednesday's Casino and Fracking Decisions

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 18, 2014 at 3:33 PM EST
We open with a conversation with James Wilmot, principal officer on the Lago Resort and Casino project that was selected to move forward by a state commission. 
 
Then we’ll turn our attention to fracking and the future of energy. We have two guests affected by the state's decision to not allow fracking:

 

Arts & LifeHydrofracking1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
