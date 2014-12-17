Fracking Banned in New York

Environmentalists are celebrating after Governor Cuomo says there will be no hydro fracking in New York for now, citing inconclusive scientific evidence on the health effects of the gas drilling process .

Cuomo’s health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker says as he examined numerous completed and still on going studies on fracking’s effects on drinking water, air quality and other health issues, several “red flags” were raised, and he says he has “identified significant health risks in the current data” that have not been answered by conclusive long term studies with “large population pools”.

“I cannot support high volume hydraulic fracturing in the great state of New York,” Zucker concluded.

He says his decision on whether to endorse fracking really came down to one key question.

“Would I let my child play in the school field nearby (a drilling well), or let my family drink the water from the tap?” Zucker asked. “After looking at the plethora of reports, my answer is no.”

Governor Cuomo, who has delayed a decision on fracking for nearly his entire first term in office, had originally supported the gas drilling as a means of creating jobs in economically troubled upstate areas. Now, Cuomo says, the challenge is to figure out what kinds of economic development can be advanced as an alternative.

“I get very few people who say to me ‘I love the idea of fracking’,” Cuomo said. “Basically they say I have no alternative because there is no other economy.”

On the same day as the fracking ban was made public, a state board appointed by Cuomo and legislative leaders announced the siting of three new gambling casinos in economically depressed upstate areas. None of the franchises, however, were awarded to locations in the Southern Tier, which is above much of the Marcellus shale deposits.

Environmental groups, who had been planning a huge protest at Governor Cuomo’s upcoming State of the State speech, were overjoyed. Julia Walsh is with New

Yorkers Against Fracking.

“We are so thankful to the Governor for sticking to his word and listening to the science,” Wash said. “This is indeed a great day for millions of New Yorkers.”

Supporters of fracking, including Greg Birla with the pro business group Unshackle Upstate, are dismayed.

“From an upstate business perspective, we’re extremely disappointed,” said, Birla who called it a “lost” opportunity.

Cuomo’s environmental commissioner says he will in the coming weeks finalize an environmental impact statement, that’s been delayed for years, that concludes that hydro fracking will not be permitted in New York State. But Cuomo and his commissioners did not impose a time limit for the fracking ban, leaving the door open to revisit their decision sometime in the future.