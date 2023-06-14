© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capitol Bureau

Hochul says new troopers important to help ease tensions between law enforcement and communities

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul shakes hands with a man as she attends the graduation ceremony for the latest class of New York state troopers on June 14, 2023.
Mike Groll
/
Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul attends the graduation ceremony for the latest class of New York state troopers on June 14, 2023.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she hopes to double the number of state troopers hired in New York during the next year.

She spoke at a ceremony for the force’s latest graduates and said the state budget includes money to make that happen. She noted that she hopes to add more women and more diversity to the ranks.

“We need more of you because we are living in turbulent times,” Hochul said. “There’s a lot of mistrust among communities and law enforcement. And you are the individuals who every single day are going to get up and break down those barriers."

The 238 new troopers increase the force to 4,781. Under Hochul’s tenure, the State Police have taken on new duties in gun control and safety measures. They include policing the state’s Red Flag laws, which temporarily remove firearms from people believed to be a potential danger to themselves or others.

Tags
Capitol Bureau New York state news
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt