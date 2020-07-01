Cuomo says compliance with COVID-19 safety measures is slipping; indoor dining in NYC postponed 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the rate of the COVID-19 virus continues to be low in New York, with 11 deaths on June 30, but he said he worries that compliance with safety rules is slipping.

Because of that, the governor said he’s postponing permission to allow indoor dining in New York City.

Cuomo said because the virus rate is now so low in the state, some have developed a false sense of security and are neglecting to wear their masks and to social distance.

“Citizen compliance is slipping,” Cuomo said. “We have to stay ahead of the virus.”

He said the crisis in other states, including Arizona, Florida and Texas, where the virus is spiking, shows what can happen again in New York, if people don’t follow the rules.

Cuomo said local governments, which are supposed to enforce rules at restaurants, bars, stores and other public places, are not doing their jobs. He said the state of New York plans to step in.

“The state’s going to create its own enforcement capacity to supplement the local governments’ enforcement,” Cuomo said. “But I do not have the resources, the personnel, to do this statewide.”

The governor said he’s postponing the opening of indoor dining in New York City, which was scheduled to occur this week, because patrons of bars and restaurants with outdoor dining are not obeying safety rules, and the owners of the establishment and local officials are not enforcing those rules.

Several other regions of the state, including most of upstate, are in phase three or four and continue to allow limited indoor dining. The governor said there are compliance issues in those areas, too.

Cuomo said his team continues to “explore” ways to install better air conditioning filters in indoor spaces, including restaurants, as well as malls, gyms and movie theaters, which are still closed indefinitely in all of New York.