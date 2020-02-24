© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo accuses Trump administration of playing politics with health care

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published February 24, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and President Donald Trump.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is decrying a decision by the Trump administration to deny the state a health care grant that the governor say is all about retribution politics.

In 2014, New York received an $8 billion federal grant for the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment program, which Cuomo said saved money because it transitioned many health care services from expensive hospitals to community-based health care systems.

The governor said he was told over the weekend that the grant, worth $600 million this fiscal year and for the next four years, is canceled. Cuomo said the elderly and the poor, whether they are Democrats or Republicans, will be hurt the most.

“Why you would want to play politics with someone’s health care is just beyond me,” Cuomo said. “They have no limits whatsoever.” 

The governor said it’s just the latest in what he calls a long list of federal “horribles” lately, including restricting New Yorkers access to the Trusted Traveler programs to expedite border crossings, denying FEMA aid for areas in the Mohawk Valley affected by the Halloween floods, and delaying a decision on approving congestion pricing for New York City.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
