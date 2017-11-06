© 2021 WXXI News
Schumer, Cuomo team up again to denounce federal GOP tax overhaul plan

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 6, 2017 at 3:29 PM EST
Sen Schumer and gov Cuomo speaking out against the tax overhaul plan in late October in an Albany suburb

Governor Cuomo and New York Senator Chuck Schumer are once again warning that New Yorkers will be hurt if the Republican tax overhaul plan in Congress is approved.

Schumer, who is Senate Democratic Leader, says while the tax plan has changed from the original version, 71% of the deductions that now benefit state residents would be eliminated. The plan would end deductions for state and local income taxes, and cap the property tax deduction at $10,000 a year.  

“The plan will increase taxes on New Yorkers by $16 billion,” Schumer said in a joint conference call with Cuomo.

Cuomo says the plan would undo seven years of work that his administration has done to keep taxes and spending steady in New York.

“President Trump said this is a Christmas gift,” said Cuomo. “ If it's a Christmas gift, New York gets a lump of coal from Santa Trump on this one.”

Cuomo and Schumer are calling on four New York Republican House members- Claudia Tenney, John Faso, John Katko and Elise Stefanik, who have all expressed reservations about the provision, to vote against the tax plan. They also urge the proposal’s supporters, GOP congressman Chris Collins and Tom Reed, to change their minds. The Democrats say the plan would lead to tax increases for many of the Congress members’ constituents.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
