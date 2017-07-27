© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo condemns Trump's transgender ban

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 27, 2017 at 11:07 AM EDT
7-27_cuomo_abny.jpg

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his first remarks since President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that he was banning transgender people from the military, condemned the action as “terrible" and “hateful,” and said it is contrary to American values.

Cuomo, speaking before a meeting of the business group ABNY, said it’s “true” that you can base a political movement on “fear and negativity,” but he said the divisiveness is “corrosive” and comes at a “terrible price.”

“I’ll tell you what I find more and more disturbing with the Trump administration and this ultra-conservative dialogue,” Cuomo said. “It is all based on anger and hate.”

Shortly after Trump’s tweet on Tuesday, Cuomo issued a statement saying New York “stands united with the transgender community” and will protect their rights.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt