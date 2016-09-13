Cuomo Urges State Residents to Vote

On a state primary day, and during a hotly contested presidential campaign, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday issued a somewhat nonpartisan message to New Yorkers: Vote — or don’t complain about the results.

Cuomo did not address the latest controversies surrounding Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, nor did he advocate for more Democrats in the state Senate, as some Democrats have urged him to do.

Instead, Cuomo said, with so many important issues, such as threats of terrorism and economic unease, the most important thing to do is vote. Cuomo said the legislature is “very powerful,” and it matters who is elected.

“These decisions really do matter,” Cuomo told reporters after casting his ballot in a Democratic primary for the state Senate seat held by Terrence Murphy, a Republican. He did not say who he supported.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to complain — and we all want to be able to complain, so you should vote,” Cuomo said.

For those parts of the state where there are no primaries for state Legislature races, the next chance to vote for or against legislators is Nov. 8.