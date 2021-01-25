© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Business Report: Genesee Co. could get a Samsung chip plant

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 25, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST
In the latest WXXI Business Report: Genesee County may be in the running for a chip-making factory for Samsung. The story was first reported in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

Also, a local economic development official says expansion plans for a local fuel cell company is proof that Rochester is developing expertise in alternative energy.

Plus, the latest unemployment numbers continue to show pressure on the leisure and hospitality industries.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
