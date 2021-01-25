Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Business Report: Genesee Co. could get a Samsung chip plant
In the latest WXXI Business Report: Genesee County may be in the running for a chip-making factory for Samsung. The story was first reported in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.
Also, a local economic development official says expansion plans for a local fuel cell company is proof that Rochester is developing expertise in alternative energy.
Plus, the latest unemployment numbers continue to show pressure on the leisure and hospitality industries.