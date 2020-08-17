Cuomo, in DNC address, says Biden can restore the nation's 'soul'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during a brief video address at the first night of the Democratic National Convention, spoke of New York’s struggles overcoming the coronavirus, and why he thinks Joe Biden needs to win the presidential race in November.

Cuomo said New Yorkers listened to their “better angels” and obeyed shutdown orders, wore masks and socially distanced in an effort to transform the state from the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic to having one of the lowest rates of transmission in the nation. He also thanked the 30,000 medical workers who came to the aid of the state.

Cuomo said that six months into the pandemic, many other states are still struggling with high rates of infection. He said COVID-19 is “the symptom, not the illness” of a nation “in crisis.”

“Donald Trump didn’t create the initial division. The division created Trump. He only made it worse,” said Cuomo, who likened the federal government to an immune system that is “dysfunctional and incompetent.”

“It couldn’t fight off the virus,” Cuomo said. “In fact, it didn’t even see it coming.”

Cuomo also described why he thinks Biden, the former vice president, needs to replace Trump as president: “Biden will bring us up, not tear us down.”

“Joe Biden can restore the soul of America,” Cuomo said.

The governor said he believes that is what is needed.