New Push For More State Budget Funding For Roads And Bridges

ALBANY (AP) A group of construction contractors, labor unions, local transportation officials and business groups have banded together to encourage state lawmakers in New York to invest in the state's aging roads, bridges and highways.

The group, Rebuild NY Now, will hold a rally Monday at the state Capitol as lawmakers enter the final weeks of negotiation over next year's state budget.

Those pushing for the investment include AAA, the Business Council of New York State, the New York State Motor Truck Association and other organizations who argue that better roads and bridges will help the overall state economy.

Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo hope to finalize a state budget before April 1.