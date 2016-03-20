Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
New Push For More State Budget Funding For Roads And Bridges
ALBANY (AP) A group of construction contractors, labor unions, local transportation officials and business groups have banded together to encourage state lawmakers in New York to invest in the state's aging roads, bridges and highways.
The group, Rebuild NY Now, will hold a rally Monday at the state Capitol as lawmakers enter the final weeks of negotiation over next year's state budget.
Those pushing for the investment include AAA, the Business Council of New York State, the New York State Motor Truck Association and other organizations who argue that better roads and bridges will help the overall state economy.
Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo hope to finalize a state budget before April 1.