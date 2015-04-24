Connections: Innovation Friday - Crumbling Infrastructure Across NYS

Yes, the state’s roads and bridges are in a mess, and at the moment we can’t afford to replace them. The Cuomo administration has yet to explain the details of how it’ll fund the new Hudson River Crossing.

A recent report from the transport research group TRIP found that nearly 40 percent of New York State’s bridges are either structurally deficient or obsolete. We’ll talk to one Rochester-based engineer who builds new ones who’s just returned from Washington D.C. to lobby for the funding for these unsexy state and local assets. We’ll also hear from the Brookings Institution on how the policy and finances of infrastructure operate.

Our guests: