Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Innovation Friday - Crumbling Infrastructure Across NYS

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 24, 2015 at 3:46 PM EDT
Yes, the state’s roads and bridges are in a mess, and at the moment we can’t afford to replace them. The Cuomo administration has yet to explain the details of how it’ll fund the new Hudson River Crossing.

A recent report from the transport research group TRIP found that nearly 40 percent of New York State’s bridges are either structurally deficient or obsolete. We’ll talk to one Rochester-based engineer who builds new ones who’s just returned from Washington D.C. to lobby for the funding for these unsexy state and local assets. We’ll also hear from the Brookings Institution on how the policy and finances of infrastructure operate.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
