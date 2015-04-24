Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Innovation Friday - Crumbling Infrastructure Across NYS
Yes, the state’s roads and bridges are in a mess, and at the moment we can’t afford to replace them. The Cuomo administration has yet to explain the details of how it’ll fund the new Hudson River Crossing.
A recent report from the transport research group TRIP found that nearly 40 percent of New York State’s bridges are either structurally deficient or obsolete. We’ll talk to one Rochester-based engineer who builds new ones who’s just returned from Washington D.C. to lobby for the funding for these unsexy state and local assets. We’ll also hear from the Brookings Institution on how the policy and finances of infrastructure operate.
Our guests:
- Sam Anthony, bridge engineer at Erdman Anthony and president-elect for the ASCE Rochester Section.
- Patrick Sabol, Brookings Metropolitan
- Rocky Moretti, the Director of Research for TRIP