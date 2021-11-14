-
ConnectionsWe continue our conversation about the state budget with State Senators:Samra Brouk (D, WF), District 55Jeremy Cooney (D, WF) District 56Edward Rath III…
ConnectionsNew York State has passed a budget. Legalized marijuana has garnered the most consistent headlines, but there are many other issues to discuss.Our guests…
New York will boost spending by billions over the next year in a bid to revitalize the state's hard-hit economy under a budget deal announced Tuesday by…
ConnectionsWe hear reaction to Governor Cuomo's 2021 state budget address from our guests:Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135Karen DeWitt, Capitol Bureau Chief…
New York has a problem. And it’s a big problem — a $30 billion problem.That’s how much money the state Division of Budget says will be lost in tax revenue…
Rochester City Council finance committee chairman Malik Evans said that financial trouble on the state level will make crafting the city’s budget more…
ConnectionsWe're joined by local lawmakers who discuss the New York State budget. The $177 billion budget deal was passed on April 3, with most lawmakers voting…
Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade is warning about the possibility of more than 800 staff cuts if the district’s request for $35 million to…
ConnectionsDemocrats control New York State politics, and with a new budget, they’ve made some strong statements on taxes. In particular, the political left (ranging…
ConnectionsYou may have heard Governor Cuomo’s State of the State on Tuesday. Representatives from our area were in Albany for the address and the passing of the…