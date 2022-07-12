Emmy nominations: The contenders for TV's biggest honors

Updated July 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM ET

Nominees for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced today.

Succession garnered the highest number of nominations — 25 — and Ted Lasso and The White Lotus followed with 20 each.

Below are nominees in 18 of the main categories; here is a complete list.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on NBC September 12th at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Outstanding drama series

Succession

Squid Game

Ozark

Better Call Saul

Severance

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Euphoria

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung HoYeon (Squid Game)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Dopesick

The White Lotus

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Outstanding comedy series

Ted Lasso

Hacks

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding competition program

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Nailed It!

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding variety talk series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Outstanding variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

