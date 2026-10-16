Two races, two candidates in studio: Harry Bronson; Alissa Ellman

We continue our coverage of the 2026 general election with two candidate conversations this hour.

In the first segment, we sit down with Harry Bronson. The Democrat is running for re-election in the 138th Assembly District. The Assemblymember discusses his priorities for the district, while answering our questions and yours.

Our guest:



Harry Bronson (D, WF), candidate for New York State Assembly District 138

*Note: Bronson's opponent, Republican challenger Tracy DiFlorio, did not respond to our invitation to participate in a discussion.

Then in the second half of the program, we're joined by Alissa Ellman. The Democrat is challenging Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney in the 24th Congressional District. Ellman discusses her background and experience and explains how she differs from her opponent.

Our guest:



Alissa Ellman (D, WF), candidate for New York's 24th Congressional District

*Note: Rep. Tenney did not respond to our invitations to join the program.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.