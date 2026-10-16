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Connections

Two races, two candidates in studio: Harry Bronson; Alissa Ellman

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 16, 2026 at 8:58 AM EDT
A voting sign at the David Gantt R-Center on North Street.
James Brown
/
WXXI News

We continue our coverage of the 2026 general election with two candidate conversations this hour.

In the first segment, we sit down with Harry Bronson. The Democrat is running for re-election in the 138th Assembly District. The Assemblymember discusses his priorities for the district, while answering our questions and yours.

Our guest:

  • Harry Bronson (D, WF), candidate for New York State Assembly District 138

*Note: Bronson's opponent, Republican challenger Tracy DiFlorio, did not respond to our invitation to participate in a discussion.

Then in the second half of the program, we're joined by Alissa Ellman. The Democrat is challenging Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney in the 24th Congressional District. Ellman discusses her background and experience and explains how she differs from her opponent.

Our guest:

  • Alissa Ellman (D, WF), candidate for New York's 24th Congressional District

*Note: Rep. Tenney did not respond to our invitations to join the program.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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