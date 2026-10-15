Outdoor fitness court opens at Genesee Valley Park

A new fitness court is now open in Genesee Valley Park.

The outdoor gym allows users to complete a physical training circuit by using their own body weight. The seven exercise stations are located near the playground at 1316 Genesee Street.

It was made possible by a partnership between the city of Rochester, MVP Health Care and National Fitness Campaign, a wellness consulting organization.

The fitness court was designed for people of all fitness levels who are 14 and older. You can watch virtual workout suggestions by downloading an app at nationalfitnesscampaign.com/app

This is Rochester's second fitness court. The other one is located at Cobbs Hill Park.

The national campaign's goal is to establish a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute walk or bike ride of every American by 2030.

