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Connections

Coming up: National debt, bond market chaos, and the stickiness of food prices;

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 1, 2026 at 8:27 AM EDT
This stock image shows a shopping cart with grocery products in a supermarket.
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12:00: National debt, bond market chaos, and the stickiness of food prices

1:00: Special rebroadcast: 'Travelpreneur' helps hundreds see the world

The U.S. national debt recently crossed the $40 trillion mark. The bond market is experiencing turbulence. Meanwhile, many of the prices that consumers pay have remained high, including at the grocery store. What can we learn from all this? We compare some grocery bills and dig into the debt, the bond market, and interest rates with economist Eric Morris. Our guests:

  • Eric Morris, Ed.D., portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC
  • Arielle Rosenfeld, Monroe County resident and home cook

Then in our second hour, our series of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond continues. When a girls' trip failed to make it out of a group chat, a business was born. Tarshia Shanai Franklin is one of the top-ranked travel agents in the world. She founded her agency, Sky High Society, after the aforementioned girls' trip became a solo trip and she decided to become a "travelpreneur." She has since helped hundreds of people see the world. In this episode, we talk with Tarshia Shanai Franklin about her work, her travels, and what it means to pursue her passion. Our guests:

  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI News
  • Tarshia Shanai Franklin, owner of Sky High Society travel agency and the First Class Travel Network
  • Valincia Tyson, owner of Union and Odyssey travel agency, which is under the First Class Travel Network

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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