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Connections

What can we learn from Dolly Parton?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 28, 2026 at 8:58 AM EDT
Dolly Parton poses for a photo at her office in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 11, 2005, in this file photo.
John Russell
/
AP file photo
Dolly Parton poses for a photo at her office in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 11, 2005, in this file photo.

12:00: What can we learn from Dolly Parton?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': Is human intelligence unique in the universe

This hour, we remember Dolly Parton. The music superstar, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist died Tuesday. Parton was beloved by many — perhaps almost universally so. How was she able to transcend the division and polarization of today's society? We discuss her life and legacy, and the lessons we can learn. Our guests:

  • Hannah Davis, Dolly Parton fan and executive director of Flower City Folk
  • Hannah Maier, music director of The Route and lead singer and guitarist of the country band, Candy
  • Matt Present, M.D., founder emeritus of the Rochester chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and assistant professor of pediatrics at UR Medicine

Then in our second hour, we wrap up this week of "Connections Summer Sessions" conversations featuring astrophysicist Adam Frank. In this special rebroadcast, he explains why we may not be not the universe's first advanced civilization. In a paper that puts some numbers on how likely it is that humans are unique, Frank concludes that other intelligent life has very likely come before us. How often? We discuss how Frank modified the famous "Drake Equation" of 1961, and why it's so likely that other intelligent life is either out there — or has been out there — at one time or another. Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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