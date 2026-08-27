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Over 170 people dead and hundreds more missing after flash flood in Nepal and Tibet

NPR | By Diaa Hadid,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

The death toll continues to rise after massive flash floods hit a border area of Nepal and China on Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep