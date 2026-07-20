Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday in Rochester area

The National Weather Service is reporting strong to severe thunderstorms are possible are possible across multiple counties Tuesday including Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop from late morning through the evening. Forecasters say a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts.

The Weather Service also says there is a low chance of isolated tornadoes, large hail and localized flash flooding from torrential rainfall.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast throughout the day and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.