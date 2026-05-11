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Trump calls Iran's latest response to U.S. ceasefire proposal 'totally unacceptable'

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Aya Batrawy
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

Iran says it will not give in to Trump's demands as Trump calls Iran's response "totally unacceptable."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.