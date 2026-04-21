Former Buffalo Bishop Henry Mansell dies, age 88

Most Reverend Henry J. Mansell, who served as the 12th Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, died Tuesday at the age of 88, the diocese announced.

Mansell, a native of New York City, was appointed Bishop of Buffalo in 1995 by St. Pope John Paul II, succeeding Bishop Edward Head. He continued as the leader of the Buffalo diocese until 2003, when he was appointed the new Archbishop of Hartford. He was succeeded in Buffalo by Most Rev. Edward Kmiec.

Mansell, speaking in 2003, said he did not plan to leave Buffalo but could not reject a papal appointment.

“Sometimes when you ask a priest to come in to be assigned as a pastor of a parish, they think it over it and pray over it. But there was nothing of that in my case," Mansell said. “I was told the Holy Father had chose me as Archbishop of Hartford and we expect you will write a letter acknowledging that appointment.”

Mansell served as Archbishop of Hartford until 2013 and, upon turning 75 and reaching the age of mandatory retirement, submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. He remained in Connecticut upon retirement and up to his death.

Funeral arrangements were not finalized at the time of the death announcement, but according to a social media post by the Diocese of Buffalo, a funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral in the future.