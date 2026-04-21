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Connections

‘Connections on the Road:’ The cost of diabetes on communities of color

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
This stock image shows insulin vials.
Sherry Young
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: ‘Connections on the Road:’ The cost of diabetes on communities of color

1:00: ‘Connections on the Road:’ Why so many Black mothers aren’t getting the care they need

According to the most recent CDC data, more than 40 million Americans are living with diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes. That's 12% of the population. While the condition is a growing public health issue — including in the Finger Lakes region — the burden of the disease is felt by some groups more than others. Research shows that Black and Latino Americans have higher rates of diabetes illness and mortality. This week, Common Ground Health is publishing new data about the prevalence of diabetes in the region, the cost of the disease, and the toll it takes on minority communities. In this special "on the road" edition of "Connections” at Common Ground Health in Rochester, we discuss the disparities and how to address them effectively. Our guests:

  • Jamie Hayslip, director of analytics for FLPPS-Common Ground Health-Rochester RHIO
  • Phyllis Jackson, RN, community health and wellbeing project manager for FLPPS-Common Ground Health-Rochester RHIO
  • David Starks, local resident living with diabetes

Then in our second hour, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, but as the CDC reports, hundreds of American women die each year while giving birth or in the year after giving birth. Thousands of additional mothers experience short- or long-term health challenges. Certain factors prevent many women from receiving the care they need, leading to disparities along racial lines. So what can be done to mitigate adverse conditions and prevent unnecessary deaths? We explore this question from Common Ground Health in Rochester as part of this special "on the road" edition of "Connections." Our guests explain the barriers to care; how doulas, midwives, and obstetricians can work together to achieve better outcomes; and we hear one local mother's powerful story. Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Bostock, M.D., Ph.D., obstetrician/gynecologist with Rochester Regional Health and women's health advocate
  • Phyllis Sharp, certified doula and owner of Royalty Birth Services
  • Candice Williams, mother of three and client of Royalty Birth Services 

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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