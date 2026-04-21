12:00: ‘Connections on the Road:’ The cost of diabetes on communities of color

1:00: ‘Connections on the Road:’ Why so many Black mothers aren’t getting the care they need

According to the most recent CDC data, more than 40 million Americans are living with diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes. That's 12% of the population. While the condition is a growing public health issue — including in the Finger Lakes region — the burden of the disease is felt by some groups more than others. Research shows that Black and Latino Americans have higher rates of diabetes illness and mortality. This week, Common Ground Health is publishing new data about the prevalence of diabetes in the region, the cost of the disease, and the toll it takes on minority communities. In this special "on the road" edition of "Connections” at Common Ground Health in Rochester, we discuss the disparities and how to address them effectively. Our guests:



Jamie Hayslip, director of analytics for FLPPS-Common Ground Health-Rochester RHIO

Phyllis Jackson, RN, community health and wellbeing project manager for FLPPS-Common Ground Health-Rochester RHIO

David Starks, local resident living with diabetes

Then in our second hour, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, but as the CDC reports, hundreds of American women die each year while giving birth or in the year after giving birth. Thousands of additional mothers experience short- or long-term health challenges. Certain factors prevent many women from receiving the care they need, leading to disparities along racial lines. So what can be done to mitigate adverse conditions and prevent unnecessary deaths? We explore this question from Common Ground Health in Rochester as part of this special "on the road" edition of "Connections." Our guests explain the barriers to care; how doulas, midwives, and obstetricians can work together to achieve better outcomes; and we hear one local mother's powerful story. Our guests:



Elizabeth Bostock, M.D., Ph.D., obstetrician/gynecologist with Rochester Regional Health and women's health advocate

Phyllis Sharp, certified doula and owner of Royalty Birth Services

Candice Williams, mother of three and client of Royalty Birth Services

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.