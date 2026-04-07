12:00: 'Wait Wait...'. Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Rochester

1:00: CITY Magazine's "Growth" issue

"The time for cowardice is over." That's according to comedian Paula Poundstone, who has been using her platform to share her take on the state of democracy. The regular "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me" panelist has been posting daily videos addressing President Trump, using humor to make social commentary. And she plays with her cats while doing it. Poundstone will be in Rochester on Friday for a show at Hochstein Performance Hall, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to talk about using comedy to make a point. Our guest:



Paula Poundstone, comedian and panelist on "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me"

Then in our second hour, as crocuses push through ground still dusted by snow, now may be a time to reflect on what it takes to grow. This month's edition of CITY Magazine is all about growth — and not just in the physical sense. From growing a cultural and social scene, to personal growth, to the physical blooming of plants, we're joined by the CITY team to explore it all. Our guests:



Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine

Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine

Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Tom DeBlase, owner of Flora

Sam Genovese, manager of Flora

Don Stevens, longtime Amerks broadcaster, who is retiring after 40 years

Jim Mandelaro, former Democrat and Chronicle sportswriter, freelance writer and author, and contributor to CITY Magazine

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.