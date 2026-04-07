© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

'Wait Wait...'. Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 7, 2026 at 8:05 AM EDT
A woman with dark hair leans over a stool wearing a black blazer, black pants, white button-down shirt and blue patterned tie.
www.paulapoundstone.com
Paula Poundstone

12:00:  'Wait Wait...'. Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Rochester

1:00: CITY Magazine's "Growth" issue

"The time for cowardice is over." That's according to comedian Paula Poundstone, who has been using her platform to share her take on the state of democracy. The regular "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me" panelist has been posting daily videos addressing President Trump, using humor to make social commentary. And she plays with her cats while doing it. Poundstone will be in Rochester on Friday for a show at Hochstein Performance Hall, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to talk about using comedy to make a point. Our guest:

  • Paula Poundstone, comedian and panelist on "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me"

Then in our second hour, as crocuses push through ground still dusted by snow, now may be a time to reflect on what it takes to grow. This month's edition of CITY Magazine is all about growth — and not just in the physical sense. From growing a cultural and social scene, to personal growth, to the physical blooming of plants, we're joined by the CITY team to explore it all. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Tom DeBlase, owner of Flora
  • Sam Genovese, manager of Flora 
  • Don Stevens, longtime Amerks broadcaster, who is retiring after 40 years
  • Jim Mandelaro, former Democrat and Chronicle sportswriter, freelance writer and author, and contributor to CITY Magazine

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.