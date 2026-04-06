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Are the U.S. and Israel on the same page in Iran?

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
Franco Ordoñez
Published April 6, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT

President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister have stood shoulder to shoulder in their war on Iran — but do the two leaders have the same goals in mind?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez