12:00: Supreme lessons on tariffs

1:00: Finding the facts: How to avoid pseudoscience in health information

President Trump said that the decision by the Supreme Court on his tariffs was a disgrace. Some of the justices who opposed the president were appointed by Trump in his first term. The justices offered different opinions about why they decided what they did. We take a look at the lessons we can learn from this. What does it mean for the balance of power? We explore it with our guest:



Richard A. Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge

Then in our second hour, you've likely seen health care-related headlines that confused you, raised questions, or even alarmed you. What happens when this kind of clickbait informs medical decisions? Our guests this hour are focused on media literacy in medicine. They help us understand how to spot pseudoscience and health care misinformation, and how to identify credible sources and the facts. Our guests:

Gary Schwitzer, health care journalist for 50 years and adjunct associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health

Christina Thompson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

Rae-Ellen Kavey, M.D., retired pediatric cardiologist and volunteer at the Rochester Academy of Medicine

