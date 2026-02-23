© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

Supreme lessons on tariffs

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:51 AM EST
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.
12:00: Supreme lessons on tariffs

1:00: Finding the facts: How to avoid pseudoscience in health information

President Trump said that the decision by the Supreme Court on his tariffs was a disgrace. Some of the justices who opposed the president were appointed by Trump in his first term. The justices offered different opinions about why they decided what they did. We take a look at the lessons we can learn from this. What does it mean for the balance of power? We explore it with our guest:

  • Richard A. Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge

Then in our second hour, you've likely seen health care-related headlines that confused you, raised questions, or even alarmed you. What happens when this kind of clickbait informs medical decisions? Our guests this hour are focused on media literacy in medicine. They help us understand how to spot pseudoscience and health care misinformation, and how to identify credible sources and the facts. Our guests:

  • Gary Schwitzer, health care journalist for 50 years and adjunct associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health
  • Christina Thompson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester
  • Rae-Ellen Kavey, M.D., retired pediatric cardiologist and volunteer at the Rochester Academy of Medicine

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.