Two die after early-morning crash on Joseph Avenue

Two people died in a rollover accident early Sunday on Joseph Avenue.

The Rochester Police Department said a preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was traveling south on Joseph when it struck a light pole and rolled over.

When first responders arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m., the heavily damaged vehicle was on its side. Firefighters extricated a man and a woman, who were then taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital. Both were pronounced dead soon afterward, according to the Police Department.

Both victims remain unidentified, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.