© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bangladesh holds its first election since ousting its former leader

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:15 PM EST

Bangladeshis go to the polls for the first time since they overthrew their former autocratic leader. Will voters trust the results?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid