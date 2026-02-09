© 2026 WXXI News
Is radio still relevant? Trust, access, and the future of news

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:28 AM EST
Randy Gorbman as a undergrad student at Syracuse University. He's seen here at the college radio station, WAER.
Randy Gorbman as a undergrad student at Syracuse University. He's seen here at the college radio station, WAER.

In advance of World Radio Day, we take a hard look at the future of radio: from its role in building public trust; its value to underrepresented communities; and its unique power as one of the last free, accessible news platforms. As audiences move to digital and private platforms, does terrestrial radio still matter? And what can radio’s greatest moments teach us about the future of the medium? Guest host Veronica Volk leads a discussion with industry experts:

  • Randy Gorbman, freelance journalist and former director of news and public affairs for WXXI News 
  • Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI 

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of one of our most popular conversations. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller recently lashed out at Pope Leo XIV over the pope's remarks about immigration. Miller said that the pope is betraying his Catholic obligations. But a number of American Catholics are expressing pride in the first American pope. According to Pew Research in September, 84% of U.S. Catholics surveyed said they have a favorable view of the church's new leader. Our guests discuss what they are seeing so far from Pope Leo XIV:

  • Nora Bradbry-Haehl, Catholic writer and pastoral associate at Queen of Peace and St. Thomas More Churches
  • Andrew Cirillo, university chaplain and associate director for the Center for Campus Life at RIT

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
