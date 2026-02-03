Zellner declares victory over Gagliardo in State Senate 61st District special election

Jeremy Zellner declared victory Tuesday evening, February 3, in a special election for the vacant seat representing the New York State Senate's 61st District. Zellner made his announcement while unofficial vote results showed him leading by a 20 point margin over Republican Dan Gagliardo.

Zellner said, "We won, and we won big. With your help, we sent a message tonight that the Democratic party in Erie County is united."

Zellner and his supporters followed the results from the Eldredge Bicycle Club in the City of Tonawanda, while Gagliardo and his supporters watched the results come in at D'Avolio Kitchen in East Amherst, a business Gagliardo owns.

Tuesday night's race was to determine who would represent the 61st District for the remainder of the term originally earned by Sean Ryan, who was elected as Buffalo's mayor in November. He vacated his Senate seat before being sworn in as mayor on January 1.

A rematch is expected in November, when the seat goes up for a full two-year term. Jon Rivera is running against Zellner in a Democratic primary. Gagliardo said on Tuesday he is considering continuing his campaign and will make a decision soon.