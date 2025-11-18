© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

What if political parties can’t save us?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 18, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
When you think of environmental justice, tree canopy disparities might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the distribution of trees is far from equal.

12:00: What if political parties can’t save us?

1:00: Saving lives by saving trees"

Political scientist and author Lauren Hall recently wrote that political parties will not be the salvation that many Americans seek. Instead, she prescribes a kind of coalition against authoritarianism — one that might unite many people who otherwise disagree on a lot of issues. Hall joins us this hour to talk about how to accomplish that, and how to recognize the forces that might prevent such a coalition from forming. In studio:

  • Lauren Hall, Ph.D., author and professor of political science and associate dean at RIT

Then in our second hour, we welcome one of the leading experts in reversing deforestation worldwide. Dr. Kinari Webb is a medical doctor whose work on multiple continents has helped improve the lives of people and the environments in which they live. By making health care affordable for people in rainforest villages, she has helped reduce illegal logging, which was a source of income for some patients. A healthier rainforest, in turn, has made for healthier people. As she explains in her TEDx talk, she's saving lives by saving trees. For the second time, the Seneca Park Zoo Society is bestowing its Conservation Warrior Award; it has selected Dr. Webb as the winner. We discuss the impact that Webb's work has had abroad and on conservationists in western New York. Our guests:

  • Kinari Webb, M.D., founder of Health In Harmony
  • Pamela Reed Sanchez, president and CEO of Seneca Park Zoo Societ
  • Jeff Wyatt, D.V.M., M.P.H., professor and chair of comparative medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

