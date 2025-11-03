12:00: CITY explores what’s hot in local food and bev

1:00: From indie films to genre films — what's attracting audiences this fall?

Wondering what's hot in the food and beverage scene in Rochester and the Finger Lakes? The team at CITY Magazine has you covered. The November issue explores the latest from downtown bars and restaurants and the Finger Lakes wine scene, a grassroots movement to feed the hungry, and...cabbage and donuts (don't worry; those are two separate stories). The CITY team joins us for the hour. Our guests:



Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine

Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Roberto Lagares. multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine

Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Vas, core member of Roc Food Not Bombs

Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News and contributor to CITY Magazine

Maiah Johnson Dunn, contributor to CITY Magazine, wine writer and educator, and beverage education manager at New York Kitchen

Then in our second hour: Recently on this program, we discussed what can save moviegoing, as studios and theaters struggle to attract audiences. In the first segment of this hour, we discuss what all of that means at the independent level. Rochester natives Devin Lawrence and Matthew Mourgides will screen their new film, "The Disinvited," at the Little Theatre on November 11. They join us to discuss the challenges — and benefits — of independent filmmaking in the current environment. Then in our second half hour, we sit down with the team from the Anomaly Film Festival to preview this year's celebration of genre films. Our guests for part one:



Devin Lawrence, writer/director of "The Disinvited"

Matthew Mourgides, producer of "The Disinvited"

Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre

Our guests for part two:



Magnus Champlin, artist and organizer for the Anomaly Film Festival

Adam Lubitow, director of programming for Anomaly Film Festival and programmer for The Little Theatre

Meghan Murphy, co-founder and social media manager for the Anomaly Film Festival

