© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

CITY explores what’s hot in local food and bev

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 3, 2025 at 10:53 AM EST
STOCK — Restaurant table
Rawpixel.com
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a restaurant table with various dishes filled with food.

12:00: CITY explores what’s hot in local food and bev

1:00: From indie films to genre films — what's attracting audiences this fall?

Wondering what's hot in the food and beverage scene in Rochester and the Finger Lakes? The team at CITY Magazine has you covered. The November issue explores the latest from downtown bars and restaurants and the Finger Lakes wine scene, a grassroots movement to feed the hungry, and...cabbage and donuts (don't worry; those are two separate stories). The CITY team joins us for the hour. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares. multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Vas, core member of Roc Food Not Bombs
  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News and contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Maiah Johnson Dunn, contributor to CITY Magazine, wine writer and educator, and beverage education manager at New York Kitchen

Then in our second hour: Recently on this program, we discussed what can save moviegoing, as studios and theaters struggle to attract audiences. In the first segment of this hour, we discuss what all of that means at the independent level. Rochester natives Devin Lawrence and Matthew Mourgides will screen their new film, "The Disinvited," at the Little Theatre on November 11. They join us to discuss the challenges — and benefits — of independent filmmaking in the current environment. Then in our second half hour, we sit down with the team from the Anomaly Film Festival to preview this year's celebration of genre films. Our guests for part one:

  • Devin Lawrence, writer/director of "The Disinvited" 
  • Matthew Mourgides, producer of "The Disinvited"
  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre

Our guests for part two:

  • Magnus Champlin, artist and organizer for the Anomaly Film Festival
  • Adam Lubitow, director of programming for Anomaly Film Festival and programmer for The Little Theatre
  • Meghan Murphy, co-founder and social media manager for the Anomaly Film Festival

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.