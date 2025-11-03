© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
CITY explores what’s hot in local food and bev

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 3, 2025 at 3:56 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones and holding up a magazine sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long red hair and is wearing a beige corduroy jumper, black and white turtleneck, black tights and black boots; a man front right has a dark beard and is wearing a green baseball cap, beige t-shirt, white long-sleeved shirt, jeans and white sneakers; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest, long-sleeved blue shirt, jeans and sneakers; a man back left has a brown beard and is wearing a black baseball cap and brown sweatshirt; a man back right has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a blue jacket and white button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Leah Stacy and Roberto Lagares, (background) Jacob Walsh and Patrick Hosken with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Roberto Lagares, (background) Jacob Walsh and Patrick Hosken with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 3, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A man with brown hair and beard stands outside wearing a green knit cap, glasses, black t-shirt, denim jacket and beige pants.
2 of 2  — Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli
Provided
WXXI News

Wondering what's hot in the food and beverage scene in Rochester and the Finger Lakes? The team at CITY Magazine has you covered.

The November issue explores the latest from downtown bars and restaurants and the Finger Lakes wine scene, a grassroots movement to feed the hungry, and...cabbage and donuts (don't worry; those are two separate stories). The CITY team joins us for the hour.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
