Connections
Connections

From indie films to genre films — what's attracting audiences this fall?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:10 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a grey cardigan sweater and light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a puffy navy vest, grey long-sleeved shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has a grey beard and is wearing a yellow baseball cap, denim jacket, black t-shirt, jeans and sneakers; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a puffy navy vest, grey long-sleeved shirt, jeans and sneakers; a man back left has a very long grey beard and is wearing a black knit cap, black t-shirt and black zip-up sweatshirt; a guest back right is wearing glasses, a black knit cap and a red sweatshirt.
WXXI News

Recently on this program, we discussed what can save moviegoing, as studios and theaters struggle to attract audiences.

In the first segment of this hour, we discuss what all of that means at the independent level. Rochester natives Devin Lawrence and Matthew Mourgides will screen their new film, "The Disinvited," at the Little Theatre on November 11.

They join us to discuss the challenges — and benefits — of independent filmmaking in the current environment.

Then in our second half hour, we sit down with the team from the Anomaly Film Festival to preview this year's celebration of genre films.

Our guests for part one:

Our guests for part two:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
