From indie films to genre films — what's attracting audiences this fall?
Recently on this program, we discussed what can save moviegoing, as studios and theaters struggle to attract audiences.
In the first segment of this hour, we discuss what all of that means at the independent level. Rochester natives Devin Lawrence and Matthew Mourgides will screen their new film, "The Disinvited," at the Little Theatre on November 11.
They join us to discuss the challenges — and benefits — of independent filmmaking in the current environment.
Then in our second half hour, we sit down with the team from the Anomaly Film Festival to preview this year's celebration of genre films.
Our guests for part one:
- Devin Lawrence, writer/director of "The Disinvited"
- Matthew Mourgides, producer of "The Disinvited"
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre
Our guests for part two:
- Magnus Champlin, artist and organizer for the Anomaly Film Festival
- Adam Lubitow, director of programming for Anomaly Film Festival and programmer for The Little Theatre
- Meghan Murphy, co-founder and social media manager for the Anomaly Film Festival