From indie films to genre films — what's attracting audiences this fall?

WXXI News

Recently on this program, we discussed what can save moviegoing, as studios and theaters struggle to attract audiences.

In the first segment of this hour, we discuss what all of that means at the independent level. Rochester natives Devin Lawrence and Matthew Mourgides will screen their new film, "The Disinvited," at the Little Theatre on November 11.

They join us to discuss the challenges — and benefits — of independent filmmaking in the current environment.

Then in our second half hour, we sit down with the team from the Anomaly Film Festival to preview this year's celebration of genre films.

Our guests for part one:



Our guests for part two:

