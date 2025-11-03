Woman dies in shooting on Gothic Street

A 31-year-old woman has died after she was shot during an incident early Sunday on GothicStreet.

Rochester police said they responded to the scene around 1:50 a.m. and found Kitana Kendrick of Rochester had been shot at least once.

Police said there was an argument that escalated to gunfire and that it appears Kendrick was struck by a stray round and was not the intended target. They added that while she was with the people involved in the altercation, she was not a part of it.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes section at (585) 428-7151, or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300;oremailMajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.