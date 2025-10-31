© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester teachers demand faster, permanent fix to their paycheck system

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 31, 2025 at 8:43 AM EDT
12:00: Young Republicans react to racist group chats

1:00: Rochester teachers demand faster, permanent fix to their paycheck system

Local college Republicans are reacting to a highly publicized national group chat. Politico broke the story about a text thread that included numerous leaders of Young Republican groups in multiple states; the thread featured hundreds of racist and bigoted comments. Vice President JD Vance has downplayed the significance of the chat. Our guests talk about what it means within the culture of young conservative politics. Our guests:

  • Austin DeLorme, vice president of the University of Rochester College Republicans, and parliamentarian of the New York State Federation of College Republicans
  • Jack Shea, executive director of the New York State Federation of College Republicans 

Then in our second hour, for months, Rochester teachers have had to wonder whether their next paycheck would be the full amount — or if it would contain mistakes. They say the district's new system has been a disaster. According to members of the teachers union, some teachers have had to sell plasma to pay their bills because their checks have been so small. They say that teachers are struggling to pay their rent. We talk about the issues with the system and what can be done about it. In studio:

  • Doriy Jackson, vice president of Rochester Association of Paraprofessionals 
  • Angelo Palmerini, president of BENTE Local 2419
  • Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
