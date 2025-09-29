© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence comes to Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
A stock image of a gun and crime scene tape.
Olga Yastremska, New Africa
/
Adobe Stock
A stock image of a gun and crime scene tape.

12:00 "Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence" comes to Rochester

1:00 David Grann, one of the great modern journalists and author of "Killers of the Flower Moon"

In 2020, guns became the leading cause of death for children in the United States, surpassing car accidents. Across the country, teenagers who have suffered loss to gun violence have been sharing their pain through their writing. Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence is an outlet for teens to amplify their voices. The newest editions are coming to a list of American cities, including Rochester. The plays have depicted some of the most raw moments in the lives of the creators, who hope they can be part of a solution.

Our guests:

  • Michael Cotey, creator and Joaquin Oliver artistic producer of "Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence"
  • Larry Dugan, Ph.D., director of youth theater at Asbury First United Methodist Church
  • John Messenger, actor in "Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence"
  • Judy Messenger, actor in "Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence"

Then in our second hour, it is not an exaggeration to say that there might not be any journalists left quite like David Grann. His research for articles and books is legendary; it might require several years, accompanied by trips to remote islands or far-off locales. Several of his books have become movies, including "Killers of the Flower Moon." Grann kicks off the inaugural season of the Rochester Speakers Series, and he joins us to discuss why thorough, careful journalism must not vanish.

Our guests:

  • David Grann, award-winning author and journalist
  • Gary Craig, local journalist
  • Nancy Klotz, organizer with the Rochester Speakers Series

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
