"Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence" comes to Rochester
1 of 2 — (foreground) Larry Dugan, (background) Judy Messenger and John Messenger with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Larry Dugan, (background) Judy Messenger and John Messenger with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 29, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — c-1723183462405-personal_1723183462155_1723183462155_michael_cotey_michael-cotey.png
Michael Cotey
Provided
In 2020, guns became the leading cause of death for children in the United States, surpassing car accidents.
Across the country, teenagers who have suffered loss to gun violence have been sharing their pain through their writing." Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence" is an outlet for teens to amplify their voices. The newest editions are coming to a list of American cities, including Rochester.
The plays have depicted some of the most raw moments in the lives of the creators, who hope they can be part of a solution.
Our guests:
- Michael Cotey, creator and Joaquin Oliver artistic producer of "Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence"
- Larry Dugan, DMgt, director of youth theater at Asbury First United Methodist Church
- John Messenger, actor in "Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence"
- Judy Messenger, actor in "Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence"