"Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence" comes to Rochester

In 2020, guns became the leading cause of death for children in the United States, surpassing car accidents.

Across the country, teenagers who have suffered loss to gun violence have been sharing their pain through their writing." Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence" is an outlet for teens to amplify their voices. The newest editions are coming to a list of American cities, including Rochester.

The plays have depicted some of the most raw moments in the lives of the creators, who hope they can be part of a solution.

