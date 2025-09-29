© 2025 WXXI News
"Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence" comes to Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
WXXI News

In 2020, guns became the leading cause of death for children in the United States, surpassing car accidents.

Across the country, teenagers who have suffered loss to gun violence have been sharing their pain through their writing." Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence" is an outlet for teens to amplify their voices. The newest editions are coming to a list of American cities, including Rochester.

The plays have depicted some of the most raw moments in the lives of the creators, who hope they can be part of a solution.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
