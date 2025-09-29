David Grann, one of the great modern journalists and author of "Killers of the Flower Moon"
It is not an exaggeration to say that there might not be any journalists left quite like David Grann.
His research for articles and books is legendary; it might require several years, accompanied by trips to remote islands or far-off locales.
Several of his books have become movies, including "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Grann kicks off the inaugural season of the Rochester Speakers Series, and he joins us to discuss why thorough, careful journalism must not vanish.
Our guests:
- David Grann, award-winning author and journalist
- Gary Craig, local journalist
- Nancy Klotz, organizer with the Rochester Speakers Series