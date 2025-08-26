© 2025 WXXI News
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud is stepping down

WAER | By Robert Beck
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:17 PM EDT
Chancellor Kent Syverud stands in a blue suit, white shirt, and orange tie in front of Syracuse University.
Syracuse University
Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Tuesday that he will step down as Syracuse University Chancellor in June 2026.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud is stepping down next year. He made his announcement in a campus email writing that “Serving this University was the greatest privilege of my career.”

Board of Trustee President Jeff Scruggs praised Syverud’s leadership over the past 12 years pointing to faculty achievements, research and campus improvements. “Our support for veterans and military-connected students remains a national model,” said Scruggs. He also praised SU’s partnership with Micron. Scruggs said the Trustees will share information about the search for a replacement in the near future.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also added that Syverud was a true partner with the county noting that the Syracuse University Center for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing will play a vital role in developing a workforce for Micron and others. Syverud will wrap up his tenure as chancellor after the school year in June of 2026.
Robert Beck
Bob Beck, a veteran media professional, currently serves as a part-time editor/host at WAER Public Radio and an adjunct professor at Syracuse University. Beck retired as News Director at Wyoming Public Radio in 2022 after 34 years. During his time, Beck won 5 regional Edward R. Murrow awards and 5 Public Media Journalists Association awards for reporting. He also won 11 PMJA awards for the news and public affairs program Open Spaces. He was awarded the Wyoming School Bell award for education reporting and was part of two Emmy Award winning television productions. You can find him on X under the name @butterbob.


