12:00 One Cubic Foot

1:00 Author Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, “The Book of Losman”

Photographer David Littschwager and a team from the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History are back in the Genesee documenting one cubic foot of the river’s environment in partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo.

In studio:



David Liittschwager, freelance photographer and contributor to National Geographic and other publications

Chris Meyer, curator and chair of Invertebrate Zoology at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

Pamela Reed Sanchez, president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society

Tom Snyder, director of programming and conservation action for the Seneca Park Zoo Society

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Local author and translator Kyle Semmel’s debut novel, “The Book of Losman,” is officially available. The novel follows Daniel Losman, an American working as a book translator in Copenhagen who goes to great lengths to cure his Tourette syndrome. The work is fiction, but Semmel says some pieces of the story are true to his own life. This hour, we sit down with Semmel to discuss the book and his craft.

Our guest:



Kyle Semmel, author of “The Book of Losman”

