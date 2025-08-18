© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

One Cubic Foot

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 18, 2025 at 10:50 AM EDT
A river bank has plants, trees and bushes.
Provided
The 2015 One Cubic Foot spot as seen in 2025

12:00 One Cubic Foot

1:00 Author Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, “The Book of Losman”

Photographer David Littschwager and a team from the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History are back in the Genesee documenting one cubic foot of the river’s environment in partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo.

In studio:

  • David Liittschwager, freelance photographer and contributor to National Geographic and other publications
  • Chris Meyer, curator and chair of Invertebrate Zoology at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History
  • Pamela Reed Sanchez, president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society
  • Tom Snyder, director of programming and conservation action for the Seneca Park Zoo Society

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Local author and translator Kyle Semmel’s debut novel, “The Book of Losman,” is officially available. The novel follows Daniel Losman, an American working as a book translator in Copenhagen who goes to great lengths to cure his Tourette syndrome. The work is fiction, but Semmel says some pieces of the story are true to his own life. This hour, we sit down with Semmel to discuss the book and his craft.

Our guest:

  • Kyle Semmel, author of “The Book of Losman”

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
