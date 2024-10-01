Author Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, “The Book of Losman”

Local author and translator Kyle Semmel’s debut novel, “The Book of Losman,” is officially available today.

The novel follows Daniel Losman, an American working as a book translator in Copenhagen who goes to great lengths to cure his Tourette syndrome. The work is fiction, but Semmel says some pieces of the story are true to his own life.

This hour, we sit down with Semmel to discuss the book and his craft.

Our guest:

