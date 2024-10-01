© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Author Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, “The Book of Losman”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:59 PM EDT
Two men sit at a table in a radio talk show studio: the man on the left is bald and has a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a blue blazer and a white button down shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair, is wearing a blue long sleeved button down shirt and is holding a black book with white lettering on the cover.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kyle Semmel on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Local author and translator Kyle Semmel’s debut novel, “The Book of Losman,” is officially available today.

The novel follows Daniel Losman, an American working as a book translator in Copenhagen who goes to great lengths to cure his Tourette syndrome. The work is fiction, but Semmel says some pieces of the story are true to his own life.

This hour, we sit down with Semmel to discuss the book and his craft.

Our guest:

