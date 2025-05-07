© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

A new approach to citizen engagement

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:56 AM EDT
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
stock.adobe.com
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: A new approach to citizen engagement

1:00: To e-bike or not to e-bike?

How can people who want to become more involved in developing public policy do so in tangible ways? Two national organizations say their approach to that question is unique. Civic Genius and YOUnify have teamed up to develop what they call citizen assemblies, where participants engage in deep, long-form discussions; develop solutions to common problems; and then give their recommendations to decision-makers. The model is meant to be different from traditional town halls, where the loudest voices often dominate meetings. The organizations are bringing their model to the University of Rochester Democracy Center, and they are inviting local residents to participate. This hour, our guests explain how the process works, how it has brought about change in other cities, and how you can get involved. Our guests:

  • Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius at the National Civic League
  • Stu Jordan, Ph.D., associate professor of political science and associate director of the University of Rochester Democracy Center 
  • Brandyn Keating, CEO of YOUnify
  • Margaret Hill, past participant in a deliberative process in Deschutes County, Oregon

Then in our second hour, research shows the use of e-bikes is on the rise. What would it take for you to switch from your car or public transportation to an e-bike or a bicycle? Our guests this hour say there are both benefits and challenges to e-biking or biking, but they make this case for it this hour as they preview the upcoming Bike Week in Rochester. In studio:

  • Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester
  • Steve Roll, board member for Reconnect Rochester and cargo e-bike rider

*Note: These episodes will not be available on YouTube Live.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.