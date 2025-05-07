12:00: A new approach to citizen engagement

1:00: To e-bike or not to e-bike?

How can people who want to become more involved in developing public policy do so in tangible ways? Two national organizations say their approach to that question is unique. Civic Genius and YOUnify have teamed up to develop what they call citizen assemblies, where participants engage in deep, long-form discussions; develop solutions to common problems; and then give their recommendations to decision-makers. The model is meant to be different from traditional town halls, where the loudest voices often dominate meetings. The organizations are bringing their model to the University of Rochester Democracy Center, and they are inviting local residents to participate. This hour, our guests explain how the process works, how it has brought about change in other cities, and how you can get involved. Our guests:



Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius at the National Civic League

Stu Jordan, Ph.D., associate professor of political science and associate director of the University of Rochester Democracy Center

Brandyn Keating, CEO of YOUnify

Margaret Hill, past participant in a deliberative process in Deschutes County, Oregon

Then in our second hour, research shows the use of e-bikes is on the rise. What would it take for you to switch from your car or public transportation to an e-bike or a bicycle? Our guests this hour say there are both benefits and challenges to e-biking or biking, but they make this case for it this hour as they preview the upcoming Bike Week in Rochester. In studio:



Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester

Steve Roll, board member for Reconnect Rochester and cargo e-bike rider

*Note: These episodes will not be available on YouTube Live.