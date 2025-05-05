12:00: The Police Accountability Board's uncertain future

1:00: International Plaza opens

A recent state Supreme Court ruling stripped the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) of its investigatory power. The decision was made following a complaint by the Rochester Police Locust Club. The PAB was already lacking disciplinary power. As reported by WXXI's Gino Fanelli, "The ruling allows for the PAB to do two things: it can exist, and it can review and recommend changes to department policy." The board can appeal, but there are still questions about what it will be able to accomplish in the future. We discuss that future with PAB Executive Director Lesli Myers-Small and Gino Fanelli. In studio:



Lesli Myers-Small, Ed.D., executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, the International Plaza opened this past weekend. Our guests this hour discuss ways the event space and marketplace will celebrate Latino art and culture this season. Plaza managers say the Latino community is navigating anxiety and uncertainty amid national conversations. Our guests help us understand some of the political and societal issues and how they are affecting people in this region. In studio:

