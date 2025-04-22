White House looks for new defense secretary. And, remembering Pope Francis' legacy

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

A U.S. official has informed NPR that the search for a new leader to replace Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is underway. The decision comes as Hegseth is again mired in controversy over sharing military operational details in a Signal group chat, on his private cellphone with his wife, brother and personal lawyer. Hegseth shared information in this chat about airstrikes on Houthi targets at the same time in March that he shared similar details in another Signal chat with top officials and a journalist who was mistakenly added.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, the day after The New York Times reported that he shared information last month to a second private Signal group chat about upcoming strikes in Yemen.

🎧 The White House initially called the story about replacing Hegseth fake news. Publicly, President Trump stood firmly by him yesterday, NPR's Quil Lawrence tells Up First. Military and veteran sources are outraged to know about the second Signal chat because they say it put lives at risk. Former Defense Department spokesperson John Ullyot resigned last week and published an opinion piece saying the past month at the Pentagon has been a full-blown meltdown of infighting that's hurting Trump. Three other Pentagon advisers were escorted out of the Pentagon and accused of leaking information to the press.

Pope Francis died of "a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse," according to The Vatican's Dr. Andrea Arcangeli. Tributes have poured in from around the world remembering the first pope from Latin America as a leader who advocated for the poor.

🎧 NPR's Ruth Sherlock, who is in Rome, says there are real emotions and a sense of loss. Francis advocated for migrants and the environment, and was seen as friendlier to LGBTQ+ faithful. However, he has also been accused of not making substantial enough changes in the church. The pope's body will be moved to St. Peter's Basilica, where people can view him beginning tomorrow. His funeral will take place on Saturday. Politicians from around the world, including Trump, are expected to attend.

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court tackles two bedrock values in public schools. On one side is the tradition of local school boards determining class curriculum for everyone. The other side argues that public schools should accommodate religious objections to some materials by allowing parents to opt their children out of some classes. At the center of the case is the Montgomery County, Md., school system — the most religiously diverse county in the U.S. The school board approved five storybooks with LGBTQ+ characters for use in elementary schools. But some parents believed exposure to these materials conflicted with their religious beliefs.

🎧 The school board in the case said they initially allowed opt-outs, but it became a logistical nightmare to take children out of a classroom when a single storybook that features same-sex parents or gay and lesbian kids could come up at any time. NPR's Nina Totenberg says the justices may side with the objectors who want to opt out.

Living better

Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images Dr. Olena Weaver of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston looks at mammogram imagery. The regular mammogram on the left shows a woman with dense breast tissue; on the right is a contrast-enhanced mammogram.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Approximately 40% of women have breast tissue that ranges from dense to extremely dense, which increases their risk of developing cancer. Dense breast tissue can also make it more challenging to detect cancer using both traditional 2D and even newer 3D mammograms. As of September 2024, federal regulations require all mammogram reports include information about breast density. Follow-up imaging, such as an MRI, may be beneficial for women who fall into the dense breast categories. But that's not always the case.

➡️ The harms behind additional screening could include subsequent testing, such as biopsies, and exposure to more radiation if follow-up X-rays are ordered.

➡️ Cost can also be a significant barrier. Out-of-pocket pricing for an MRI can be about $1,000.

➡️ There are questionnaires and online tools to help women gauge their personal cancer risks. Deciding whether to do follow-up tests is not simple and can vary based on family history, genetics and lifestyle.

➡️ Mammograms detect, on average, five cancers out of 1,000 patient scans. Dr. Wendie Berg, a radiology professor at the University of Pittsburgh, says screening MRIs found another 15 cancers per thousand, even after a mammogram and ultrasound.

Picture show

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Children and their parents participate in the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The White House is expecting thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn, which was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed thousands of people to the South Lawn of the White House yesterday for the annual Easter egg roll. The tradition dates back to Rutherford B. Hayes' presidency. It has been a mainstay of Pennsylvania Avenue since 1878, save for war and food shortages. For the first time, Monday's egg roll solicited corporate sponsors. The White House stated that the money raised will go to the White House Historical Association, a nonprofit.

📷 Take a look at the many children who took part in the egg roll.

3 things to know before you go

Al Drago / ABACA via Reuters / ABACA via Reuters Linda McMahon, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C.. The U.S. Department of Education says it will begin resuming collections of defaulted student loans on May 5.

The U.S. Department of Education says it will resume the collection of defaulted student loans on May 5 after a five-year hiatus. In celebration of Mother's Day, NPR wants to hear about the most memorable gift you've ever received or given for the holiday. More than half of 1,260 Americans surveyed by the language learning site Preply say they watch shows with subtitles because the soundtracks are too hard to understand.

