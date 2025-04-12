At the Masters — golf's most prestigious tournament — sandwiches start at $1.50

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The Masters Golf Tournament is at the midway point. England's Justin Rose has a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, an American. The Masters is often called a tradition unlike any other. Those who attend the tournament at Augusta National, where the event has been played since 1934, are called patrons, not fans. Cellphones are banned. The Masters also bucks another aspect of modern sport - it's got cheap food, as Steve Futterman reports.

STEVE FUTTERMAN: Monica Johnson (ph) remembers the first time she purchased food at the Masters.

MONICA JOHNSON: Yes, I was astonished.

FUTTERMAN: She couldn't believe it when she saw the prices. Were her eyes deceiving her? No.

JOHNSON: After paying elevated prices at other sporting events, this is actually a real pleasant surprise to actually pay these prices. I don't even remember these prices in childhood.

FUTTERMAN: (Laughter) You said astonished. I mean, it really...

JOHNSON: Yeah.

FUTTERMAN: It really shocked you?

JOHNSON: Yeah, $1.50. You know, happy meals now are about $10.

FUTTERMAN: Yes, at the Masters, there are two sandwiches on the menu for $1.50.

BRITANNY DYKSTRA: I got a soda and a pimento cheese sandwich.

FUTTERMAN: And total cost for that?

DYKSTRA: I think it was 3.50.

FUTTERMAN: Britanny Dykstra (ph) made her first trip to the Masters this week.

DYKSTRA: I'm a big pimento cheese person. It was delicious.

FUTTERMAN: Rate it from 1 through 10.

DYKSTRA: Probably an 8 or a 9.

FUTTERMAN: This is the main food hall that's basically grab, pay and go. The trademark pimento cheese sandwich and egg salad sandwich are the least expensive. Those are $1.50. Chicken sandwiches go for $3. Ditto for a pork barbecue sandwich. Drinks are cheap, too. Sodas are 2 bucks and a beer just 6.

JOE DEMAR: Oh, well, you picked a fat guy who loves food.

(LAUGHTER)

DEMAR: You're in the right spot, my man.

FUTTERMAN: Joe Demar (ph) was just delighted to talk about food at the Masters.

DEMAR: It's like you're stepping into, like, a different time period. And then we bought, like, five breakfast sandwiches. We had some beers, 'cause that's what we do early. And it was like, all this stuff, and the lady was like, it's $25. And I was like, wait, what? Like, did you get everything? She's like, yeah. I was like, all right, that's something I can get behind. So, yeah, it's unbelievable - $1.50. I had my first pimento cheese sandwich today. I thought it was awesome.

FUTTERMAN: Now, let's be honest, these are not gourmet sandwiches. They are basic, simple but solid. And the reasonable prices go back to the masters beginnings in 1934. It was part of the organizer's vision to be affordable. And well, traditionally, the Masters doesn't like to change things. So the low prices have stuck around. This year, there is a brand new item. But be warned, it's not $1.50.

BOBBY JO HEFNER: I'm excited to try the new tomato pie.

FUTTERMAN: How much is that one?

HEFNER: $3.

FUTTERMAN: Oh, boy. Double the price. Wow.

HEFNER: It is, but it - hopefully it'll be double good.

(LAUGHTER)

FUTTERMAN: Bobby Jo Hefner (ph) told me later the tomato pie was excellent.

For NPR News, I'm Steve Futterman at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

