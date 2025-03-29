With budget deadline looming, New York Lawmakers continue negotiations

With the New York State budget deadline just days away, Governor Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats who control the legislature have not yet reached an agreement.

The new fiscal year starts Tuesday. But looming large are likely cuts to federal funding that New York is counting on. In the meantime, the governor is hoping to include several policy changes in the spending plan. For an update on negotiations in Albany and what happens if the deal is late again, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with reporter Jimmy Vielkind of the New York Public News Network.